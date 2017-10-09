It was great team performance: Sancho

Kolkata, Oct 9 (IANS) English attacking midfielder Jadon Sancho, whose brace and an assist helped England thrash Chile 4-0 and start their FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign on a high note, has lauded the overall performance of his team-mates and sounded ecstatic.

"What a start to the World Cup! 2 goals asi, n 1 assist n 3 points! Great overall performance from the team today! @England," Sancho wrote on his Twitter handle late on Sunday night.

Sancho, who plays for German football giants Borussia Dortmund, was outstanding on the night netting a second half brace and providing the assist for the opening goal.

The highly-rated attacking midfielder bossed the left wing and was also seen playing in the middle of the park during the first half.

Sancho was taken off in the 77th minute but by then the damage was already done as England led 3-0.

Meanwhile, Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes added that England are here to win the World Cup.

"The vibe of our team was amazing. The crowd also helped us and we enjoyed playing here. We are looking to win the tournament. It is our realistic target," said Gomes who scored a brilliant free-kick after coming in from the bench in the 67th minute.

"We have come with a strong squad and we have the potential to win this tournament," he added at the post-match mixed zone session.

England next takes on Mexico, who drew 1-1 with Iraq, in their second clash on Wednesday.

