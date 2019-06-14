Great opportunity to work in industries like medical, IT between Yunnan and India: Deng Xiaoli

While speaking to ANI, Division Chief of the Department of Commerce of Yunnan province in China's Kunming Deng Xiaoli said, "Between Yunnan and India, there is a great opportunity to work in industries like medical and IT. So far there have been many Chinese business councils and associations in Yunnan which have already done a lot of investment in India." "We can work together to promote cooperation in terms of bilateral investment, the import and export and also the hardcore communication," she added.