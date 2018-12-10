It's a great lesson for those who misuse nation's properties and run out of country: BJP

After United Kingdom (UK) court orders extradition of Vijay Mallya to India, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said, "It's a great success and a lesson for those who misuse the nation's properties. This is a result of the strong determined steps taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley." However, Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "It's a great day in pursuit of fight against corruption of those who siphon crores of bank money and run out of country. Decision to extradite Vijay Mallya is based on evidence as well as a resurgent, effective and robust willpower of Narendra Modi government to pursue these elements."