Great example of dealing with collective problems, collectively: Nepal Ambassador to India on SAARC video conference

Nepal Ambassador to India appreciated the initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on combating coronavirus. Nilamber Acharya, Nepal Ambassador to India, said, "We highly appreciate this decision. It is a great example of dealing with collective problems, collectively. Coronavirus is pandemic, we should combine our resources and exchange our best practices to fight it." Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with SAARC members to exchange views on fighting coronavirus on March 15.