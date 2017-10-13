Great Ethiopian Run has record 48,000 participants

Addis Ababa, Oct 13 (IANS) Africa's largest road race, the Great Ethiopian Run (GER), will have 6,000 more runners for a record 48,000 participants, an Ethiopian official said.

Race Director Ermias Ayele on Thursday said the 10km race, which will be held on November 26, will be a part of GER's efforts to promote healthy lifestyle and running among the Ethiopian public, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The GER 2017 edition will have 44,000 adult runners and 4,000 child runners and feature a 10 day exhibition preceding the actual road race," he said.

The 10 kms Great Ethiopian Run was started in 2001 by Ethiopian running legend Haile Gebreselassie as part of his efforts to turn running from an elite sport stars event into a hobby of the masses.

