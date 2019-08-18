Grateful to Indian govt for building ground station in Bhutan: PM Lotay Tshering

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said that the main theme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to country was 'healthy people to people contact'. He said, "He came with a big smile and left with a big smile." Speaking on the bilateral cooperation between two countries, Tshering added, "We're very grateful to Govt of India for building a ground station (a part of India's South Asia Satellite) here. Through PM Modi's leadership, ISRO is willing to help us build human capacity in that. We are looking forward to it."