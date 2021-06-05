Grateful to CM for Supporting Us in Hour Of Need; Anything Possible in Politics: Mukul Roy’s Son

Subhrangshu Roy, the son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Mukul Roy, has thanked chief minister Mamata Banerjee for reaching out to his family in the “hour of need”, hinting that the possibility of a political realignment remained on the table.

“West Bengal does not accept divisive politics. I have understood that…Anything is possible in politics,” he told News18 Bangla in an interview.

His mother, Krishna Roy, is on life support at a private hospital in Kolkata. His father, Mukul Roy, too had contracted Covid-19 and was now recovering.

“I am grateful that Mamata Banerjee, through various means, has enquired how my father is doing in the post-Covid period. Their family is with us in this hour of need,” he said.

He also mentioned that Abhishek Banerjee, the chief minister’s nephew and a parliamentarian, had visited Kolkata’s Apollo Hospitals, where Krishna Roy is undergoing treatment.

“Abhishek has been enquiring about my mother’s health for the last two weeks….(despite being in) an opponent party, he came to see my mother. I am grateful to him,” he said.

“At times…parents suffer due to a son’s deeds. I personally feel that my mother is suffering because of my bad deed,” he added.

Earlier, Subhrangshu Roy, who unsuccessfully contested the recently held assembly elections, triggered a buzz on Facebook, where he made a cryptic post that “self-introspection” was a better option than criticising a government that has people’s mandate.

His father, Mukul Roy, was one of the founder-members of Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). He joined the BJP in 2017 and was made the national vice-president in 2020. In the recently concluded West Bengal elections, he won the Krishnanagar Uttar seat.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Mukul Roy to enquire about his wife’s health and assured all support to the family.

