Grant Gustin hits back at body shamers

Los Angeles, Aug 9 (IANS) Actor Grant Gustin has slammed body shamers who mocked him for his skinny physique.

The actor, 28, took to Instagram after a leaked photograph of him in his new costume for season five of the show "The Flash" sparked criticism of his weight, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Responding to comments about his thin physique, he wrote: "I've had 20+ years of kids and adults telling me or my parents I was too thin. I've had my own journey of accepting it. But there's a double standard where it's okay to talk s*** about a dude's body."

"I do my best to stay in shape and add as much size as I can throughout these seasons. I'm naturally thin, and my appetite is greatly affected by stress. Stress is something that ebbs and flows for me throughout a season. Thus, gaining weight is a challenge for me," Gustin added.

Talking about getting the role on "The Flash", which is aired in India on Colors Infinity, he said: "I didn't cast a slim actor as 'The Flash'. I went to an audition for a role I never dreamed I'd actually book. But here I am five seasons later. I'm happy with my body and who I am and other kids who are built like me and thinner than me should be able to feel the same way.

"Not only that, but they should be able to feel like they could be a superhero on TV or film or whatever it may be some day."

He also said the leaked image, believed to have been taken during a costume fitting, was "a terrible photo that I was unaware was being taken".

Gustin told fans that the costume is "a cool suit" adding: "Some things need work and they will be worked on. We'll get there."

