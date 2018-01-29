Grammy Awards organisers address women's under representation at gala

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (IANS) "There is no way we can really deal with everybody," Grammy Awards executive producer Ken Ehrlich has said on the under-representation of women at the 60th edition of the gala.

The Grammy Awards, which were held here on Sunday night and aired in India on Monday on Vh1, had very few women as winners.

Recording Academy President Neil Portnow and Ehrlich addressed the issue backstage at the Madison Square Garden, reports billboard.com.

Ehrlich said: "These shows are always a matter of choices, and we know we have a box and the box gets full and filled up"

Lorde, a two-time Grammy winner whose "Melodrama" was up for Album of The Year, lost to Bruno Mars' "24K Magic".

Ehrlich said that the singer "had a great album. Album of the year is a big honour, but there's no way we can really deal with everybody. Sometimes people get left out that shouldn't, but on the other hand, we did the best we can to make sure that it's a representative and balanced show."

Portnow said: "We have a wealth of riches every year, and it's hard to have a balanced show and have everybody involved. Every year is different, we can't have a performance from every nominee - we have over 80 categories. So we have to realize that we have got to create something that has balance, and so on and so forth. And what you saw was our best judgment of how to do that."

Lorde's mother, the New Zealand poet Sonja Yelich, shared her thoughts on her daughter's apparent snub with a Twitter post, highlighting an article which addressed gender inequality among Grammy winners.

