Graded autonomy to accountable BOG: IIT Council forms 4 working groups for NEP related issues

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) From graded autonomy to empowered and accountable Board of Governors (BOG), the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Council on Monday constituted four working groups to work on several issues related to implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

The decision was taken at IIT Council meeting chaired by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

According to Ministry of Education officials, the working groups will work on areas including graded autonomy, empowered and accountable BoG and director, grooming distinguished academics for directorship of IITs, reform and restructuring of the academic senate and innovative funding mechanisms.

'The reports of the these groups and also of a new group which will work on faculty development will be presented in a meeting to be chaired by Union Education Minister. The council also put up for consideration a suggestion to arrange online IIT Research and Development fair to showcase the quality research work being done by IITs to showcase the research work of IITs to the industry. This may be followed by a physical fair in after normalisation of present situation,' the MoE said in an official statement.

The minister asked IITs to develop Institute Development Plan as envisioned in NEP 2020 to improve the mobility of faculty between institution and industry.

'The mobility of faculty members and industry experts between technical institutes and industry will promote collaborations between industry and academia, he added. Earlier, a committee was constituted under the chairmanship of K Radhakrishnan, Chairman, Standing Committee for IIT Council for suggesting recruitment of faculties in IITs (industry interaction and mobility of faculty).

'The IITs were urged to adopt 'One IIT - One Thrust Area' approach based on local needs. Digital Transformation using Blockchain, AI, ML, and Cloud Computing at IITs also came up for discussion during the meeting. It was recommended to constitute a taskforce to review use of technology at all IITs and also to accelerate deployment of digital tools. It was also recommended to undertake rationalisation of staff from current standards to a lower number,' the statement said.

During the meeting which was also attended by MoS Sanjay Dhotre, Pokhriyal spoke about making IITs as multi-disciplinary institutions for holistic growth in all disciplines of education, without losing its main focus on scientific research and technology development.

'IITs were called upon to make full use of the recently announced scheme National Research Foundation. The Minister hoped IITs will strive to achieve the global rankings by 2022, the 75th Year of India's Independence,' it said.