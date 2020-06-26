GPay Banned by RBI? Funny Memes and Jokes Flood Twitter As Netizens Are Confused Whether Google Pay App Will Discontinue Its Services or Not

Over the past few days, there are a series of reports if popular apps will discontinue its services in our country. From TikTok, to Google Pay, many applications have made to the headlines, trying to end the speculations, which only seems to grow. #GPayBannedbyRBI is now trending on Twitter. Before we begin, it should be noted that there is no confirmed report as of yet to weigh the claim of the viral hashtag. Like you, many people on the microblogging platform are confused too, wondering if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actually banned Google Pay app and if it will discontinue the services in India. As the hashtag gained momentum on Twitter, netizens began to share funny memes and jokes, displaying their situation at the moment.

In April, it was reported that the Delhi High Court asked RBI and Google India Digital Services Private Limited to file a reply on the plea alleging Google Pay not being listed of the ‘Payment System Operators.’ A series of unconfirmed reports suggested that GPay is an ‘unauthorised’ application, and transferring money will no longer be safe. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has recently clarified that RBI has authorised NPCI as a Payment System Operator (PSO) of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the NPCI in its capacity as PSO authorises all UPI participants. GPay is classified as a Third Party App Provider (TPAP), which means that all transactions that are made using authorised TPAPs are fully protected.

Now that you know Google Pay reported that the transactions are secure, it does not mean that RBI has banned the application. There is no report to verify the claim as yet. As # GPayBannedbyRBI trends on Twitter, let us check the funny reactions people have as confusion over the application being banned by RBI grows.

Google Pay is an online money transactions platform available on all Android devices. It works as a technology service provider to partner banks, to allow users to make payments via UPI. To function properly, Google Pay requires a screen lock be set on the phone.