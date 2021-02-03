GPAT 2021 Application Correction Window open at gpat.nta.nic.in; exam to be held on 22, 27 February

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 on its official website days after the date to fill up the application form expired.

Candidates who need to rectify any mistake made on the application form are advised to visit the official site of NTA GPAT at gpat.nta.nic.in and open the correction window. Applicants will be allowed to make changes in their name, their parents' names, details in address, error in educational qualifications and also the photographs that have been uploaded.

NTA will conduct the exam on 22 and 27 February in the computer mode. GPAT is held every year to screen candidates seeking admission into various Masters of Pharmacy (MPharm) programmes.

Follow these steps to correct your GPAT application form:

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA GPAT at gpat.nta.nic.in >Step 2: Click on the link for 'Application Correction GPAT 2021' on the homepage >Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page >Step 4: Enter your login credentials in the given spaces >Step 5: Once you have clicked on 'Submit', a new page will appear on the screen with your application form >Step 6: Carry out the changes minutely, taking extra care and going through the entire thing once again >Step 7: Once you are sure of the changes that were made, save the changes and logout of the window.

Here is the direct link to the application correction window

NTA has also provided GPAT aspirants with the option to access their forgotten application number. If any candidates appearing for the GPAT 2021 have lost their application number, they can visit the 'Forgot Application No' window and enter their names, father's name, mother's name and dates of birth in the given boxes.

Also See: GPAT 2021: Last date for filling online application form today; apply at gpat.nat.nic.in

NTA releases recruitment notification for vacancies in 40 posts; apply before 18 Feb at jobs.nta.ac.in

IIFT 2021: NTA releases Indian Institute of Foreign Trade entrance exam answer key at iift.nta.ac.in

Read more on India by Firstpost.