GP Petroleums appoints Raina as brand ambassador for IPOL

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Lubricant maker and part of UAE-based Gulf Petrochem Group, GP Petroleums Limited on Thursday announced the appointment of India middle-order batsman Suresh Raina as the brand ambassador for IPOL Lubricants, the signature brand of the company in the industrial lubricants segment.

Raina will be the face of IPOL Lubricants for a period of one year and will be actively involved in a host of innovative marketing and customer experience initiatives to be rolled out by GP Petroleums.

"It is a pleasure to associate with GP Petroleums, being a well established name in the lubricant industry. I am glad to take this opportunity further and wish to see IPOL capturing market share of competitive brands. I look forward to take the brand IPOL to different levels," Raina said.

On the partnership with the cricketer, Ashok Goel, Group Chairman, Gulf Petrochem Group, said: "We welcome Raina into the GP Petroleums family and hope to maintain a long and significant relationship."

