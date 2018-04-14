GoWork to set up 50 co-working centers across India in next 5 years

Collaborative co-working ecosystem, GoWork, has announced its plans to establish co-working centers in Delhi and Bengaluru to cater to the rising demand in these areas. The co-working space provider, which owns the world's largest and second largest co-working campuses in Gurugram, aims to open the Delhi center for its clients by June and the Bengaluru one by the end of this year. Since its inception GoWork has become a revolution within the co-working culture in India and focuses on providing the best work-life balance to its clients.