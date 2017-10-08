Gowda, Srinivasan to compete at world ameteur golf

Bengaluru, Oct 8 (IANS) Bengaluru lads HB Raju Gowda (CAT 1) with a net score of 38 and Anand Srinivasan (CAT 2) with a net score of 39 will lead the charge for India at the World Amateur Golfers Championship to be held in Kuala Lumpur next month.

The results were declared after the culmination of the of the 9th Annual Cornerstone Cup Karnataka Golf Festival here on Sunday.

In the other handicap categories, Uday Kumar from Delhi (CAT 3), Pratap Singh from Bengaluru (CAT 4) and Haresh Patel from Mumbai (CAT 5) booked their spots with identical net scores of 39 each to complete the Indian contingent.

--IANS

ajb/vd