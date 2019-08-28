Govt's target to double farm income by 2022 'over ambitious': India Ratings' Principal Economist

Research and ratings agency India Ratings, which downgraded its GDP forecast for financial year 2019-2020 to 6.7 per cent from its earlier estimate of 7.3 per cent, termed government's target of doubling agriculture income by 2022 as "over ambitious". "In the last 30 years, the agriculture sector grew by 2.8 to 2.9 per cent, and now to expect the growth rate to accelerate so much that we can have the agriculture income doubled by 2022 is very difficult. Therefore, I don't think it is possible but there is no problem in government going in that direction," said Sunil Kumar Sinha, Principal Economist, India Ratings