Govts prior to Vajpayee didn't have courage to take decisions for national security: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh ahead of sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Addressing the rally, he lauded scientists for successfully carrying out Operation Shakti in 1998. He said, "21 yrs back on this day, India successfully carried out nuclear test - Operation Shakti. I salute scientists who brought laurels to the country with hardwork. This historical incident in 1998 proves what a strong political willpower can do for national security." He further added, "India always had such ability but governments prior to Vajpayee government didn't have courage to take such decision. You can achieve this only if your priority is national security. Only then can you have courage to take a decision for nuclear test."