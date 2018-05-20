Govt's initiative of unilateral ceasefire will help Amarnath yatra pass off peacefully: SP Vaid

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police SP Vaid hoped that the Centre's decision to suspend the operations against terrorist during the holy month of Ramadan will help Amarnath yatra pass off peacefully. He said, "I hope this initiative by government of India will have a positive effect on everyone, including forces who are sponsoring terrorism and I am sure Yatra will pass off peacefully. Yatra is also as auspicious as Ramadan." The government had recently decided to suspend operations against terrorists in the Valley during the month of Ramadan.