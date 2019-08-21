Govt working on diverting Indian share of water flowing to Pakistan

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on August 21 said that Government is prioritizing on diverting Indian share of water flowing to Pakistan to benefit farmers, people and industries. Beyond the Indus Water Treaty a large part of India's share of water goes to Pakistan. "We're working on priority to work out how our share of water that flows to Pakistan can be diverted, for use by our farmers, industries and people," said Minister Shekhawat while talking to ANI.