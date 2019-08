Govt using CBI, ED as "personal revenge-seeking departments": Congress on Chidambaram's arrest

While addressing a press conference on Thursday in Delhi, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that government is using CBI and ED as "personal revenge-seeking departments". He said, "Over the last two days, India witnessed the broad daylight murder of democracy. Government is using CBI and ED as a personal revenge-seeking department for the party in power." Surjewala comments came after the former finance minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in the INX media scam case on August 21.