Govt to Train 10000 Teachers in Online Education

The Guru Angad Dev Teaching Learning Centre (GAD-TLC) of the Ministry of Education, has launched Connect2Learn, an online CPD certificate program for school educators. It aims to train 10,000 teachers in online learning.

The program launched in collaboration with International Council for School Leadership (ICSL), a professional development program for school leaders and educators in collaboration will include topics such as reforms proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, changes to examination formats for 2021-22 as proposed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and skills required to conduct online classes.

The program will be conducted on weekends from August 7 to 29 with a learning session on every Saturday from 4 pm to 6:30 pm. The program will address the participants’ doubts and queries, ICSL resource persons will provide answers through emails and during an optional Sunday session. Hence, a Q&A session will be conducted every Sunday from 4 pm to 6 pm.

As part of the program, there will be writing multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on August 7 and 8, creating effective presentations on August 14 and 16, designing learner-centric learning experiences on August 21 and 22, and creating competency-based questions on August 28 and 29.

On submission of the hands-on task, a certificate shall be provided by GAD-TLC, Ministry of Education. Each certificate will have a unique ID number with participants’ details uploaded on the NMTT portal. This workshop will provide an opportunity to school teachers towards their continuous professional development of 50 hours as envisaged by NEP 2020.

Prof AK Bakhshi, Chairman, GAD-TLC said, “The program has been designed to meet the reforms in school education as envisaged in NEP 2020 as well as the challenges due to Covid pandemic.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here