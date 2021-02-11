Govt Told Workers in Other Tunnel After Days of U’khand Rescue Ops

Rescue teams on Wednesday, 10 February, evening, intensified efforts and changed their digging strategy after discovering that there are labourers trapped in another silt filtration tunnel (SFT), 12 metres below National Thermal Power Corporation’s Intake Adit tunnel, reported The Indian Express.

Garhwal Commissioner Ravinath Raman told The Indian Express that they had initially received information about the presence of 34 labourers trapped 180 metres inside the Intake Adit tunnel, and they were, therefore, digging in that direction. On Wednesday, they were informed by NTPC authorities about the new SFT – the worksite where labourers were last seen.

“Drilling will be done in the SFT and lights with cameras will be lowered into the area,” Raman said to The Indian Express. He added, “We want expert experienced engineers to guide the rescue operation.”

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday directed NTPC officials to share accurate information and send expert engineers to help with rescue operations, quoted The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, 25-35 people remain trapped inside the Tapovan tunnel, as the heavy amount of debris and water accumulated inside has made the rescue operation challenging.

Search and rescue operations continued after flash floods in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district wreaked havoc in the region causing the death of 32 people with more than 206 still missing.

A joint team of ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, and other agencies entered the Tapovan tunnel on Wednesday morning. While the tunnel is still approachable up to about 120 metres, more slush and water coming from inside the tunnel is making the way ahead difficult, the ITPB said.

Measures such as drilling holes to take oxygen to the men trapped in sludge-choked tunnels are being contemplated, as well as using drones and remote-sensing equipment, reported Business Standard.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and Business Standard.)

