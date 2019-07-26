Govt is taking strong actions against Pakistan Father of martyr Capt Vikram Batra

GL Batra, father of martyr Captain Vikram Batra, who lost his life in Kargil War, said, "Government is taking strong actions against Pakistan as it continues to support infiltration and terrorism. I'd requested the government in Delhi to rename roads in Delhi after Param Vir Chakra awardees, yet to receive a response on it." Country is celebrating 20 years of Kargil War today to rekindle the proud and valour of Kargil soldiers. Kargil War was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan which took place in 1999.