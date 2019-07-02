Govt has taken decision to constitute Cooperative Sector Export Promotion Forum within NCDC: Piyush Goyal
While addressing at the press conference of first ever India International Cooperatives Trade Fair (IICTF), Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said, "We have taken the decision to constitute a Cooperative Sector Export Promotion Forum (CSEPF) within the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC). This decision was taken after discussions with 20 states and three union territories."