Govt will take strict action against fugitives: Rajnath Singh on Mehul Choksi

A few hours after fugitive Mehul Choksi released a video statement saying that the charges levelled against him by the Enforcement Directorate of India (EDI) in the PNB scam case were false and baseless, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has finally spoken on the matter. Commenting over it, he said the government has formed laws - Fugitive Economic Offender Bill - to take strict action against Fugitive Economic Offenders. He assured that Center government will take action against the fugitives which is already underway.