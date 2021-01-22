‘Govt’s Silence Deafening’: Sonia Gandhi on Arnab’s Chats Leak

Those who give certificates of patriotism and nationalism to others now stand totally exposed, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said in her opening remarks at the Congress Working Committee on Friday, 22 January, amid the controversy over the purported WhatsApp chats of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami that allegedly made references to the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and the Balakot airstrikes.

"Very recently, there have been very disturbing reports on how national security has been so thoroughly compromised... Yet the silence from the government's side on what has been revealed has been deafening. Those who give certificates of patriotism and nationalism to others now stand totally exposed," Gandhi was quoted as saying at the meeting.

On the protests against the farm laws, the Congress Chief said the government has shown “shocking insensitivity and arrogance going through the charade of consultations”.

"It is abundantly clear that the three laws were prepared in haste and Parliament was consciously denied an opportunity for examining in any meaningful detail their implications and impacts," she said, while reiterating her party's stand of rejecting the three laws in question.

According to reports, the Congress will be holding organisational elections to elect the party president in May 2021, after state Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are held.

