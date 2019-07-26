Govt should've taken action in 1999 to protect soldiers: Father of martyr Capt. Saurabh Kalia

NK Kalia, father of Captian Saurabh Kalia who lost his life in 1999 Kargil War said, "Indian government took action after Uri and Pulwama attacks, and when IAF's Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan. If similar actions were taken in 1999, our soldiers would not have been treated badly by the Pakistan." Country is celebrating 20 years of Kargil War today to rekindle the proud and valour of Kargil soldiers. Kargil War was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan which took place in 1999.