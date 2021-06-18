Govt Sets Target To Reduce 50 Per Cent Road Accident Deaths By 2024: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the Centre's target is to reduce road accident deaths by 50 per cent by the year 2024, reports Hindustan Times.

Speaking at a virtual session on 'Role of Corporates in Arresting Road Fatalities' organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Gadkari said that his Ministry is striving hard to reduce road accident deaths by restructuring and strengthening four 'E's of road safety- Engineering (including road and automobile engineering), Economy, Enforcement and Education.

Gadkari also emphasised the need for identification of 'black spot' in every state, district and city, and said that the World Bank and ADB have already sanctioned a scheme by which the Centre is allocating Rs 14,000 crores for states, National Highways Authority of India and other stakeholders to remove black spots.

Gadkari also congratulated FICCI on the release of a white paper on road safety for the corporate world and on the announcement of the Road Safety consortium 'Safar', which is based on the safe system approach.