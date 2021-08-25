Govt Set To Launch E-Shram Portal For Targeted Identification Of Unorganised Workers

The government is set to launch the E-Shram portal for targeted identification of the workers in the unogranised sector.

The portal which will be the national database of the unorganised workers is slated to be launched on 26 August.

Unveiling the logo for the E-Shram portal on Tuesday (24 August), Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav said that targeted identification of the unorganized workers was a much needed step and the portal which will be the national database of our nation builders will help take welfare schemes to their doorstep, according to a Labour Ministry release.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi which was attended by all major Central trade union leaders, Pradhan said, “Targeted delivery and last mile delivery, has been a major focus of the schemes of government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Database of Unorganised workers (E-Shram portal) is another key step towards that".

He added that the E-Shram portal will be a game changer for the social security of Millions of unorganised workers.