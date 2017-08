Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attended a startup programme at Scientific Convention Centre in Lucknow. While addressing the attendees, the UP CM said the state government has set up a start up fund of Rs 1,000 crore, which will sign up with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) by 15 September. He further added that it will help the youth planning to try their hands in start-up.