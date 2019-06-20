Govt is rapidly taking forward work of Army's modernisation: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint session of the Parliament today and said that the present government is rapidly taking forward the work of modernisation of the armed forces, adding that the country will receive the first batch of Rafale fighter jets and Apache helicopters really soon. President also said the government is also working for the domestic manufacturing of defence equipments under the 'Make in India' initiative for which upcoming defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will play a major role.