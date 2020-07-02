Govt Raises Concerns at UN Over Indians in Hong Kong Amid Tension

India has raised concerns at the 44th session of United Nations Human Rights Council over the safety of the sizeable Indian community in Honk Kong amid the rising tensions in the country after Beijing passed a new national security law which on paper applies to every person in the world.

India has urged the UN to address the concerns over what's transpiring in Hong Kong and said that the relevant parties should address the issue “properly, seriously and objectively”.

“Given the large Indian community that makes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China its home, India has been keeping a close watch on recent developments. We have heard several statements expressing concerns about these developments,” Rajiv K Chander, India’s ambassador and permanent representative to the UN, said at a press briefing.

"We hope the relevant parties will take into account these views and address them properly, seriously and objectively," he added.

The Consulate General of India in Hong Kong have estimated the number of Indians in the region to be around 38,000, with a small community near Macau.

Apprehension Over the New Law

Countries like the US, Britain, the EU and even UN rights agencies have cited fears over the new law as it could be used to suppress and stifle the criticism of the Chinese government.

Similar laws have been passed in mainland China which are used to prosecute critics and people who try to speak against the government.

Also Read: Criticised China On Social Media? You May Be Arrested In Hong Kong

The new law, imposed by China on the autonomous territory after bypassing the elected Hong Kong legislature, punishes secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign or external forces.

In addition to its vague and over-broad definitions of punishable offences, Article 38 of the new law says that it applies to offences committed outside Hong Kong, even by those who are not permanent residents of the region.

