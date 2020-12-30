Govt providing maximum facilities to our defence forces: Rajnath Singh
New Delhi, Dec 30 (ANI): In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on national security of India. Defence Minister said, “I do not want to question previous governments but I can say that ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, national security has been a number one priority and we are providing maximum facilities to our defence forces.”