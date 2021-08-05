Govt Proposes Eight-Fold Hike In Compensation Amount For ‘Hit And Run’ Cases To Rs 2 Lakh

The Union ministry for road transport and highways has proposed a scheme for eight-fold increase in the compensation amount for the families of hit-and-run road accident victims.

The ministry has notified a draft scheme, namely, Scheme for Compensation of Hit and Run Accident Victims, which raises the compensation from Rs 12,500 to Rs 50,000 for grievous injuries and from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2,00,000 for death where the vehicle responsible for a crash can’t be traced.

This scheme will supersede the earlier Solatium Scheme, 1989. The ministry has sought comments from stakeholders in 30 days.

The central government will also establish a Motor Vehicles Accident Fund that will be used for providing compensation in case of hit and run accidents and treatment of the victims.

The contribution to the fund will come from the toll collected by the Central government for using national highways, budgetary grant and fines levied on road contractors, consultants or concessionaires for faulty road design, construction and maintenance.

According to the latest official data of 2019, at least 29,354 persons were killed and 67,751 persons were left injured in hit and run cases in the country.