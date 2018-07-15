Govt and private sector should ensure strong skilled ecosystem: Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said that it is the responsibility of the government and private sector to ensure strong skilled ecosystem. While interacting with participants of India Skills East 2018 he said, "It's important that government and private sector work hand in hand to ensure strong skilled ecosystem. We're partnering with nations like Japan, UAE etc to ensure global opportunities for training and employment for our youth."