Govt paying attention to all aspects of gas-based economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects under its 9th bidding round and also launched the 10th CGD bidding round in New Delhi on Thursday. Speaking at the launch of the bidding, Prime Minister Modi said, "The government is paying attention to all aspects of a gas-based economy. To strengthen the gas infrastructure of the country, work is being done simultaneously to increase number of Liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and work on the network of Nationwide Gas Grid and City Gas Distribution." The 10th CGD bidding round will ensure access to clean fuels to 70% of India's population and City Gas Expansion initiatives will cover about 53% of India's geographical location.