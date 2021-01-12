Govt orders 11 million Covishield vaccines; 3 trucks dispatched from Serum Institute

Ahead of the January 16 launch of the nation wide vaccination drive, three trucks carrying the first consignment of Oxford AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine have reached the national capital from Serum Institute of India in Pune. The govt in total has ordered about 11 million Covishield vaccine doses which is going to cost the govt around 200 rupees per dose. The vaccines were dispatched from Pune around 8 o' clock in the morning. It will take another 30 to 40 minutes to be loaded from the Cargo terminal. Special arrangement has been made to carry the vaccines at an appropriate temperature which is 2 to 8 degree. The vaccines will be delivered to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.