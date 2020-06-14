Govt will not keep anyone in dark over India-China standoff matter: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, June 14 (ANI): Government will not keep anyone in the dark over India and China standoff matter assured Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 14.

“Talks are underway with China at diplomatic and military level. China too expressed wish to resolve this issue via talks. I'd like to inform opposition that our government won't keep anyone in the dark. I assure you that we won't compromise with national pride in any situation,” said the Defence Minister while addressing the ‘Jammu Jan Samvad rally’