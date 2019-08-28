Govt has no money to rapidly increase GDP growth: Kapil Sibal on RBI's fund transfer to govt

Congress has recently accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for taking money from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to which FM Sitharaman also back-lashed Rahul Gandhi over 'stealing'. Congress leader Kapil Sibal spoke to ANI on this matter and said, "First of all, it is very crucial matter and the question is why the government and Finance Minister had to take Rs 1, 76,000 from RBI. The reality is that country's GDP growth is slowing down. Finance Minister used to say that our tax base has broadened, so it is clear that tax returns have increased but money is not coming to the government in terms of direct taxes or GST. People are not getting jobs, which are creating resentment among them. Government has no money to rapidly increase our GDP growth. The economic condition of the country is not in a good condition."