Govt Mandates All New Medical Colleges To Have Their Own In-House Medical Oxygen Generation Plants

In a positive development, the Government has made it mandatory for all the new medical college hospitals in the country to have their own dedicated pressure swing adsorption (PSA) or vacuum swing adsorption (VSA) technology oxygen generation plants within a span of six months, reports Economic Times.

The National Medical Commission (NMC), which regulates medical education in India, has notified amendments in Minimum Requirements for Annual MBBS Admission Regulations, 2020. The regulations which were originally notified in October 2020, did not prescribe this condition for the establishment of the emergency medicine departments.

The amendment also states, "Central Oxygen and Suction points shall include the provision of piped oxygen supply to all beds in the hospital having patients in critical condition or requiring oxygen from liquid oxygen tank installed at the appropriate place in the hospital complex."

“In addition, all Medical College hospitals are also required to have a dedicated PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) or VSA (Vacuum Swing Adsorption) technology produced oxygen supply in addition to piped oxygen supply, which is to be installed and made operational within six months, notwithstanding the requirement of the Department of Emergency Medicine mandated from 2022 onwards,” the amendments prescribed.

The development comes at a time when the country has in recent times faced an acute shortage of medical-grade oxygen. This had caused immense hardships in several parts of the country.