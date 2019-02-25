Govt of Maharashtra organises Ramayana International Festival in Mumbai

The international festival of Ramayana began in Mumbai on Monday. This festival was organised by Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) which will be held in the city from February 25 to February 28. To celebrate the global appeal of Ramayana the Government of Maharashtra has invited troupes from Cambodia, Philippines and Indonesia along with India, to showcase their rendition of the epic on stage. Each country will perform their version of The Ramayana every evening. This festival is an initiative started by the Department of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, to promote 'The Ramayana Circuit' under the 'Swadesh Darshan Scheme' of the Government of India, aimed at developing the places associated with the legends of Lord Rama in the State of Maharashtra to facilitate and enhance tourist experience and footfall at these locations. Ramayana International Festival took place at MMRDA Ground, Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.