Govt Machinery in Bengal Politically Caged, Aiding Ruling Party's Corruption, Says Governor Dhankhar

On July 30, 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Jagdeep Dhankhar the governor of West Bengal. Dhankhar is an advocate at the Supreme Court, and was a member of the Lok Sabha from 1989 to 1991. Ever since he became the governor of West Bengal, Dhankhar has been hitting the headlines for his "differences" with the state's Trinamool Congress government. TMC leaders have even accused him of being an RSS and BJP agent and alleged that he turned the Raj Bhavan into a "BJP office". Recently, he dropped a bombshell when he said that he will be forced to “look into Article 154” of the Constitution, which mandates that the executive power of the state shall be vested in the governor and shall be exercised by him either directly or through officers subordinate to him.

In an email interview to News18.com, Jagdeep Dhankhar shared his opinion on various issues related to Bengal and the ruling TMC. Excerpts:

On many occasions you have said that you are working within the parameters of the Indian Constitution, yet you are facing stiff opposition from the West Bengal government. Why do you think that the government is against you?

The role of governor needs to be appreciated in a proper perspective. It is well-defined in the Constitution, particularly under Article 159 that calls upon the governor to ‘protect, defend and preserve’ the Constitution and to ‘serve’ the people of the state. I have scrupulously confined myself to these constitutional prescriptions. A governor is not a stakeholder in politics and not concerned with any outcome thereof. However, the governor is certainly concerned and a ‘critical stakeholder’ in governance as being obligated to ensure that governance be in consonance with the rule of law and constitutionalism. Those working in terms of the Constitution neither wear ‘kid gloves’ nor have ‘feet of clay’. Governor is neither a post office nor rubber stamp. How can any governor ‘fiddle’ in Raj Bhavan with such alarming state of affairs!

Recently, you made a bold statement saying that you will act if the Constitution is not protected. You also said you would be forced to 'look into Article 154' of the Constitution. No previous governors made such comments in the past. Why do you think your Article 154 statement is justified?

A governor is not required to make either mild or bold statements. A governor is required to be in conformity with the Constitution. The government of West Bengal is passing executive orders in the name of the governor and not communicating the same to the office of the governor, and this cannot be countenanced. Apart from being a blatant act of impropriety, the same is unconstitutional. In such a scenario, a word of caution has been indicated to the government to look into Article 154 and I am sure it will have a wholesome impact on them.

It is surely expected of any government to adhere to the rule of law and follow the Constitution. Disregarding these spells peril for it. I am ever in a persuasive mode with optimism that corrections would be effected.

Corruption in Amphan relief distribution has already taken explosive dimensions: a sort of scam in the making. The ruling party workers, though not entitled, got benefit, giving rise to protests, violence at many places, resulting in thrashing of TMC representatives.

Relief distribution has been converted into an opportunity by the ruling party cadre to make money. Drawing of beneficiary lists at political level and it being the basis of relief is sickening and stinking of corruption. The governmental machinery is 'politically caged' as it is in support mode for this corruption by the ruling party.

With the poring of such worrisome reports I was constrained to emphasise that relief benefit needs to be extended to entitled beneficiaries with accountability and transparency. Unfortunately there has been no follow-up.

The ruling party in Bengal alleged that the Raj Bhavan has turned into a BJP office and the governor is working as a BJP spokesperson. What do you have to say on this?

It is easy to make a governor a ‘punching bag’ by labelling him 'agent of the Centre' or being politically motivated. I take counsel from all but command only from the Constitution and no other script or authority. All my actions, in all forms, are inspired by wholesome motivations of serving the people of the state, be it with respect to rampant corruption post Amphan, denial of justice to farmers, political caging of the PDS or public servants functioning as political workers, amongst many.

