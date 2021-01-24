Govt should listen to Vice-President, ensure there is no discrimination: BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party has welcomed the statement given by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu that Nationalism doesn't mean only saying 'Jai Hind' or singing 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Vande Matram' and that there should be no discrimination between citizens.

Bahujan Samaj Party national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said that the government should adhere to the lessons given by the Vice President.

"Venkaiah Naidu holds a constitutional and important position. His statement is absolutely correct and I think this government should adhere to his lessons that there should be no discrimination and all citizens should be taken care of. I think we should not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed, or colour," said Bhadoria while speaking to ANI.

Speaking on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose in Hyderabad, Naidu had on Saturday said, "Nationalism doesn't mean only saying 'Jai Hind' or singing 'Jana Gana Mana' or 'Vande Matram'. 'Jai Hind' means every Indian's 'Jai ho' which is possible when their needs are taken care of, they are fed properly, have clothing, and don't face discrimination."

VP Venhaiah Naidu also said during his address that "By freedom, Netaji didn't mean merely emancipation from political bondage, but also equal distribution of wealth, the abolition of caste barriers, and social inequalities & destruction of communalism and religious intolerance. You love and practice your religion but don't hate others."

"Vice President is asking us to take a humanitarian approach. I think we should agree to the concept of humanism that he has put forward and all Indians should follow this basic lesson," Bhadoria added. (ANI)