Govt Launches 'YUVA' Scheme to Mentor Young Authors Writing on National Movement, Freedom Fighters

The Ministry of Education has launched ‘YUVA- Prime Minister’s Scheme For Mentoring Young Authors’ – an author mentorship programme to train young and budding authors below the age of 30.

Those who are interested to write on themes such as national movement, unsung heroes, freedom fighters can register themselves at mygov.in. The application window will be open from Juen 1 to July 31. A total of 75 authors will be selected. The winners will be announced on August 15 and winning entries will be ready for publication by December 15, 2021. These books will be launched on National Youth Day (January 12, 2022). The winner will also get a scholarship worth Rs 50,000 per month for a period of six months.

The National Book Trust, India under the Ministry of Education as the Implementing Agency will ensure phase-wise execution of the Scheme. ​The books prepared under this scheme will be published by National Book Trust, India, and will also be translated into other Indian languages. The selected young authors will interact with some of the best authors of the world and get chance to participate in literary festivals.

YUVA — Young, Upcoming and Versatile Authors — aims to encourage young writers to write about India’s freedom struggle. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon the young generation to write about freedom fighters, incidents associated with freedom as a tribute to the heroes of India’s freedom struggle during Man Ki Baat programme in January.

“This will also prepare a category of thought leaders that will decide the course of the future”, said PM. The scheme is aimed at promoting reading, writing, and book culture in the country, and project India and Indian writings globally said the Ministry of Education in an official statement.

YUVA is a part of India@75 Project Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It aims at bringing to the fore the perspectives of the young generation of writers on themes including unsung heroes, freedom fighters, unknown and forgotten places, and their role in the national movement among others.

