Govt. launches National Anthem video in sign language featuring Big B with disabled children

Union Minister of state for HRD Mahendra Nath Pandey, on Thursday, launched an Indian National Anthem video in sign language, featuring disabled and partially disabled children. Directed by filmmaker Govind Nihalani, the three-minute video features Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan along with physically challenged children performing the anthem in sign language with the Red Fort in the background. The video was also launched in Goa, Bhopal, Chandigarh and Kolhapur. United Nations Information Centre for India and Bhutan Director Derek Segaar and BJP National Spokesperson Sudesh Verma were also present at the occasion.