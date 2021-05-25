Govt Launches Helpline, Subsistence Support Of Rs 1,500 For Transgenders To Cushion COVID-19 Impact

In a bid to ease the distress and mental health issues being battled by the members of the transgender community amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government has come out with several measures, reports Times of India.

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has launched a free helpline (8882133897) for providing physiological support and counselling to transgender members by connecting them with professional psychologists. The helpline will function from Monday to Saturday between 11 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.

The Ministry had also set up a similar helpline during the first wave of COVID-19 in the country last year. However, the helpline was discontinued later on as the distress calls declined.

In addition to the launch of the helpline, the Ministry has also decided to provide a one-time subsistence allowance of Rs 1,500 to each transgender member as immediate support. To avail of the direct benefit transfer, transgender persons can apply till 31 May. Similar support had also been provided by the Ministry last year during the lockdown.

To avail the benefit, any transgender person can apply by providing the basic details like Aadhaar and bank account numbers in a form put up on the website of the National Institute of Social Defence.