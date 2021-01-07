UP Govt Issues Advisory Amidst Bird Flu Alert, Says Water Reservoirs Should Be Monitored

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has issued an advisory citing bird flu scare for all the districts in the state. In view of the danger of bird flu starting from Alappuzha in Kerala, UP's livestock department has issued an advisory for the entire state. In this, instructions have been given to all districts that the water reservoirs of birds drinking water should be monitored.

The main highlights of the advisory issued by the government say if a flock of external birds comes to drink water, then it should be monitored. If a bird is found dead after drinking water in the reservoir, it should be sent to the lab for forensic examination immediately.

The advisory also suggests that vehicles coming from outside states, especially poultry, should be investigated. If a bird is found sick or dead, then it should not be allowed to enter the border of the state. The poultry mandis should be closed once a week and the mandis should be cleaned on that day.

The list of all bird sanctuary and bird parks where migratory birds might take refuge should be prepared and guidelines on infection should be fully followed by the Government of India and methods to prevent infection should also be used.

All the District Magistrates should ensure that there is no shortage of facemask and PPE kits in their districts. It should be used when needed. A public awareness campaign should be launched for the use of chicken and its products in all the districts. The guidelines also suggest that rumour mongering should not be allowed at any cost.

Meanwhile, the sudden demise of four birds in Kanpur Zoo was reported on Wednesday morning. Samples of birds have been sent to the National Institute of High-Risk Animal Diseases, Bhopal. Their investigation report is expected by Thursday evening.

After Kanpur, there have been reports of many crows dying in Sonbhadra. Several crows were suddenly found dead in Dala town of Sonbhadra and on the campus of a cement factory. As per locals, around seven-eight crows have been found dead so far.

Chief veterinary officer of Sonbhadra, Dr. AK Srivastava, said, “We have received information about it. The matter came to notice in the evening. The team could not inspect the spot due to darkness, however, the team will go on the spot on Thursday morning. The dead crows will be sent to the center of Bhopal for investigation.”