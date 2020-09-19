Govt introduces three labour code bills in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The government on Saturday introduced three labour legislations - Code on Social Security, Industrial Relations Code and the Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions - in the Lok Sabha. The bills consolidate existing laws into codes.

Before introducing the new bills, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar withdrew three code bills introduced in the Parliament earlier.

He said the government is keen on labour reforms and the proposal to consolidate labour laws was first mooted in 2003.

"We have been working on integrating 44 labour legislations within four codes. The first code has been passed and the rest of the three have been brought," Gangwar said.

"We have included 174 out of 233 or 74 per cent of the recommendations of the standing committee. Three codes are being introduced again as they have undergone substantial changes," he added.

Gangwar said wide-ranging consultations were held with stakeholders by the government for creating the four codes.

"For creating the four codes on labour reforms, the government consulted with trade unions, state governments, employers' associations, experts and public. We conducted nine tripartite consultations, four sub-committee meetings and ten conferences," he said.

The government had earlier notified the Code on Wages which provides for national level floor wage for all workers.

Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari objected to the introduction of the three bills saying that adequate consultations have not been held. (ANI)

