Govt introduces 127th Constitution Amendment Bill in LS, proposing to give power to states on OBCs

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar. (Photo/ ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Amid the ruckus by the Opposition, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, proposed to give back power to states to identify social and economic backward classes.

Soon after the Bill was introduced in the Lower House to restore power to states to identify backward classes, the House was adjourned till 12:30 pm due to the continuous sloganeering by the opposition leaders.

The third time when the lower house was adjourned today. Earlier, it was adjourned till 11: 30 am and 12 noon.

The Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal also introduced the National Commission for Homeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, earlier in the day, said that all Opposition parties will support the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021.

At a strategy meeting, opposition parties decided to co-operate with the Centre in passing the Bill to restore states' power to identify backward classes.

Kharge said, "The amendment is to give back power to states to identify social and economic backward classes. The Supreme Court, in May 2021, had ruled that only the Centre can do so."

"More than half of the population in the country belongs to the backward class. The bill will be introduced, will be considered on and will be passed on the same day," Kharge said.

Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament. (ANI)