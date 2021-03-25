Govt Insecure of Kejriwal, His Emergence as Alternative to PM Modi: Sisodia on Delhi Bill

A day after the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill 2021, was passed in the Rajya Sabha, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia termed it a sign of ‘insecurity’ in the BJP and PM Modi due to ‘good work’ done by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Lashing out at the BJP led NDA government, Sisodia on Thursday said, “the Bill passed yesterday by the central government shows the extent to which Modi Ji’s government is feeling insecure regarding Arvind Kejriwal ji and his work,”

Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday, passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. During voting, 83 members were in favour, while 45 opposed the bill. Opposition parties termed the bill as “unconstitutional” and demanded that it be sent to a Select Committee for scrutiny. Members from DMK, BJD, YSRCP, SP, BSP, TMC Congress, CPI(M), NCP, TDP, Shiv Sena, SAD opposed the bill, and almost the entire opposition had staged a walkout. The legislation was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

This bill seeks to give more powers to the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) compared to the elected government and will make it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before taking any executive action, a move that the Delhi government says will undermine the people’s mandate and the elected government of the national capital.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Kishan Reddy, defended the bill claiming that the proposed bill did not curtail powers of governance of NCT Delhi which are already provided in the Constitution and said that the amendments were on technical grounds.

Deputy chief minister Sisodia said that people across the country have seen Arvind Kejriwal as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Everywhere Delhi’s model of governance is being discussed. The BJP government at the Centre is feeling insecure because Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is emerging as an alternative to Narendra Modi. Therefore, this bill has been pushed to undermine the elected government,” he was quoted as saying.

The ‘Kejriwal model of governance’ is finding increasing resonance among people across the country while the ‘Modi model’ has failed, Sisodia argued. “In the past six years, a lot of work has been achieved in Delhi and it is not we who are claiming this.. the entire country is saying this. It is being studied how, under unfavourable circumstances, performance was delivered. Work that was otherwise thought to be impossible to achieve and which no government had done them successfully, all that work has been achieved successfully,” Sisodia said. He also highlighted the AAP government’s “remarkable” work to improve government schools, hospitals, its policy of free drinking lifeline water, free electricity, free bus rides for women, management of Covid-19, Mohalla clinics and doorstep delivery of services. “All these things are somewhere making the BJP restless. Today, electricity is free in Delhi and is available for 24 hours. But the BJP has not been able to emulate this. The situation of water availability in the capital has improved. Tanker mafia is finished. People are getting clean and free drinking water but the BJP has not been able to emulate this.. this is why BJP, Modi Ji has become restless and started feeling insecure that in front of this politics of Kejriwal, the BJP has no model’, the mild-mannered minister spared no words in his scathing attack on the Prime Minister.

On Wednesday when the bill was being discussed in the Parliament and AAP Rajya Sabha MP spoke of how the Delhi Chief Minister’s pro-people policies were the talk of the country and the entire world, he was greeted by derisive laughter from the treasury benches.

Speaking further on the lack of a BJP Model, Sisodia said the saffron party cannot work without corruption. ‘CM Kejriwal brought a programme to reach ration to every household in Delhi at their doorstep. They lost their nerves. They also have governments in many states, but they cannot think of doing that because they have to indulge in corruption. Their model is that of ‘chori’ (thief), their model is that of beimani (dishonesty),” he said. Across India, BJP ruled state governments are not able to do any work except for indulging in “negative politics” to stall Kejriwal’s work in the national capital, the Deputy chief minister further alleged.

Terming Kejriwal as a “fighter”, Sisodia said that the Delhi CM will not stop working due to such hurdles. ‘They have tried very hard in the past six years to stop the work of Arvind Kejriwal but they have not been able to stop him. The harder they tried, the harder he fought back and you can see excellent work being achieved in Delhi’, Sisodia said, adding that the chief minister was committed to the work despite all obstacles.

Expressing faith in Kejriwal’s governance model’s success, he said the CM will one day become a popular leader of the country. “People themselves say, he delivers on his promises, does not indulge in jumlas, does not write one thing in his manifesto and talk about something else, he does not indulge in tokenism,” Sisodia said.

Slamming the Prime Minister, Sisodia alleged that such negative politics do not suit his stature and warned of citizens watching all his moves. ‘You do not erase a line. To diminish that line, you have to draw a longer one. You are trying to erase the line. Please don’t do that, this is not good politics, it is negative politics and does not suit your stature.”

In view of the contentious bill, Sisodia said the AAP dispensation is taking legal opinion to decide the future course of action.